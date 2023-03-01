Crespo

Fridays and Saturdays 7-9pm, starting in April

You’ve seen Crespo perform all over Buffalo and now you get to hear him on WBFO the Bridge. Crespo brings his wide awareness of music and talent in piecing it all together to give you an experience he curates in the moment or as he’s planning his next world takeover. Whether it’s Run the Jewels and Drake or MGMT and LCD Soundsystem, you’ll hear it with Crespo on Friday and Saturday nights on WBFO the Bridge.

