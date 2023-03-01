© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Shows on The Bridge

WBFO The Bridge is excited to announce the addition of several new shows to the lineup, guaranteed to keep you coming back every day of the week.
WBFO The Bridge surrounded by band names

Tiffany Bentley, WBFO The Bridge Program Director, in front of a microphone

Afternoons with Bentley

Weekday Afternoons: 3- 7pm

Program-Director, Tiffany Bentley helps you get through your day and start your evening routine with new alternative, independent, and local music and the nostalgia tracks that still give you fond memories of radio and music discovery. There are no rules on what artists to play when and no plan so be ready for anything. If there’s any sort of local show happening, she’s probably playing music from that too.

John Warrow

The John Warow Show

Sunday Afternoons: 1pm

If it pops and rocks it's likely gonna roll on an hour-long musical free-for-all show that just might leave you guessing on what comes next. Cheap Tricks and Taylor Swifts, Donnas, Phairs, Truckers, Picketts, Prince's, Surfers and of course the Replacements, brought to you by that guy you've never heard of, local sports writer, John Wawrow bringing back the freedom and liberties enjoyed by radio's midnight deejays at all hours of the day.

drawing of a microphone with text: Buffalo Local Music Show, showcasing local artists, Coming Soon

Local Music Show

Day/Time TBD, Starting in March

We play talented local artists right alongside popular national acts on WBFO The Bridge, and now we’re diving a little deeper to showcase what Buffalo and Toronto have to offer. Stay listening to learn who our special guest host will be!

Crespo with Dj equipment

Crespo


Fridays and Saturdays 7-9pm, starting in April

You’ve seen Crespo perform all over Buffalo and now you get to hear him on WBFO the Bridge. Crespo brings his wide awareness of music and talent in piecing it all together to give you an experience he curates in the moment or as he’s planning his next world takeover. Whether it’s Run the Jewels and Drake or MGMT and LCD Soundsystem, you’ll hear it with Crespo on Friday and Saturday nights on WBFO the Bridge.

Not sure how to listen to WBFO The Bridge? Check it out at WBFO 88.7 HD-2 or WNED 94.5 HD-2. Don’t have an HD radio? Listen on our website, download the WBFO The Bridge app, or listen on your smart speaker.