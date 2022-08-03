WBFO The Bridge is a proud supporter of local music. We are looking for original bands with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario to feature on our station.

If you or your band feel your music would be a good fit for The Bridge, we’d like to hear from you.

Things to know about digital submissions:

▸ Submission of music does not guarantee airplay.

▸ You will see a confirmation message after submitting via the digital form below.

▸ We will not provide reviews or critiques of submitted music.

▸WBFO The Bridge gives all submissions a fair listen in time, but because of the large number we receive, artists will only receive communication if their songs have been selected.

▸ By submitting your music, you affirm that you authorize WBFO The Bridge to air your music if the station chooses to do so.