Local Music
The Bridge elevates local music and musicians. We are committed to showcasing local talent from Western New York and Southern Ontario. Here are some of the latest artists to join our playlists.
FARROW
Hometown: Buffalo, NY
About: Joy is Revolutionary
An all original Rock ‘n Soul band from Buffalo, NY. With thought provoking lyrics, strong melodies, and deep grooves, this diverse group of musicians bring to life a vibe reminiscent of decades past whilst grounded in a modern sonic landscape.
Led by producer/bass player André Pilette and singer/lyricist Michael Farrow, the band features Tim Webb on drums, Michael Ruopoli on percussion, Cory Clancy on guitar, Rufus “Breezy” Cole Jr. on keys, and Danielle Johnson on backing vocals.
Website: https://farrowband.com/
Get Social: Facebook, Instagram
Tedesco Knows Best
Hometown: Niagara Falls, NY
About: Hailing from Niagara Falls, NY, Tedesco Knows Best is a rock group featuring Thomas (lead vocals, guitars) and Connor Best (bass, guitars). They forged the beginning of their musical journey with the worldwide release of their debut EP, “All Around Us”, to all major streaming platforms and CD on April 9, 2021.
Described by Nielsen’s David Universal as “a rock-leaning ballad,” the lead-off single, "Starry Eyes" garnered airplay on its first day of release and is in current rotation on 91.3 FM WBNY in Buffalo, NY. The song has also been played by Program Director Jack Anthony on 98.5 FM WYTX in Rock Hill, South Carolina as a part of their YTXposures series and by Brad Savage, Program Director of 91.3 FM WAPS The Summit in Akron, Ohio. Savage described the group as, “One of the hottest bands out of the Buffalo / Niagara Falls area.” The entire EP has received airplay and is currently in rotation on 91.3 FM, WBNY in Buffalo, NY.
Throughout the summer of 2021, the band performed throughout Western New York including the 16th annual Rock the Barn Festival in Clarence, Summerfest at Sal Maglie Stadium in Niagara Falls, the Thursday & Main series located at Fountain Plaza in Buffalo, and The Plaza at Buffalo State College.
Website: https://tedescoknowsbest.hearnow.com/all-around-us
Get Social: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter
West Ferry
Hometown: Buffalo, NY
About: West Ferry is a loud, sad, and energetic emo/punk/rock band based in beautiful Buffalo, NY. Shaped by brews, buds, and desperation, West Ferry’s unique sound balances a sense of hostility and camaraderie to driving punk melodies and thoughtful lyrics.
Website: https://westferrymusic.com/
Get Social: Facebook, Instagram
Stress Dolls
Hometown: Buffalo, NY
About: Hey all- my name is Chelsea. I began performing using the name Wolf back in 2013, and shortly afterwards formed a band. We recorded an EP called It’s Electric and released it in March of 2015. After a few line-up changes the band began expanding our reach, playing shows not only in Buffalo but also in surrounding areas such as Rochester, Geneseo, Fredonia, and even Brooklyn.
As time went on the Wolf name became a little confusing for people as there were other bands with the word “wolf” in them and so frequent mix-ups occurred. Thus the name Stress Dolls came to be, followed by the release of a self-titled EP in November of 2016 that we recorded with Justin Rose over at GCR Audio.
Over the course of the next few months we opened at shows for touring artists such as Shonen Knife, We Are Scientists, and USS before deciding to disband due to differing life directions. However, I chose to continue playing under the name Stress Dolls as I liked the name and thought one day I might form another band.
In the fall of 2017 I moved to Nashville, TN but then moved back to Buffalo 6 months later under somewhat unexpected circumstances (long story). In late 2018 I finally started playing shows and recording again. I had the chance to work with my friends Charles Dusel (Lonestar Sailing), Jay Milton (The Demos), Marc Hunt, and a host of others on my album Pain Is a Season, released in July 2020.
Marc and I hit the studio again in 2021 and on January 21st, 2022 I released my album FORWARD. The record features performances by Sally Schaefer (violin), Josh English (drums), TJ Luckman (bass), and Jordan Smith (lead guitar). So far, FORWARD has received press, playlist placements and radio play from such blogs as Bad Copy, The Power Chord Hour, The Alternative, Tinnitist, The Autumn Roses, and buffaBLOG.
Website: https://stressdollsmusic.com/
Get Social: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter
Sonny Baker
Hometown: Buffalo, NY
About: "Baker is a wildly inventive guitarist whose ability to blend sweeping arpeggios, indie-rock jangle, and authoritative, outside-the-box soloing lends depth and soulfulness to the various bands he works with. His solo material is contemporary indie rock of the first order. Fans of Ween, Radiohead, Nels Cline and Television, line up."
Jeff Miers - The Buffalo News
Website: https://sonnybaker.bandcamp.com/