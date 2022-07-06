Local Music

Stress Dolls

Hometown: Buffalo, NY

About: Hey all- my name is Chelsea. I began performing using the name Wolf back in 2013, and shortly afterwards formed a band. We recorded an EP called It’s Electric and released it in March of 2015. After a few line-up changes the band began expanding our reach, playing shows not only in Buffalo but also in surrounding areas such as Rochester, Geneseo, Fredonia, and even Brooklyn.

As time went on the Wolf name became a little confusing for people as there were other bands with the word “wolf” in them and so frequent mix-ups occurred. Thus the name Stress Dolls came to be, followed by the release of a self-titled EP in November of 2016 that we recorded with Justin Rose over at GCR Audio.

Over the course of the next few months we opened at shows for touring artists such as Shonen Knife, We Are Scientists, and USS before deciding to disband due to differing life directions. However, I chose to continue playing under the name Stress Dolls as I liked the name and thought one day I might form another band.

In the fall of 2017 I moved to Nashville, TN but then moved back to Buffalo 6 months later under somewhat unexpected circumstances (long story). In late 2018 I finally started playing shows and recording again. I had the chance to work with my friends Charles Dusel (Lonestar Sailing), Jay Milton (The Demos), Marc Hunt, and a host of others on my album Pain Is a Season, released in July 2020.

Marc and I hit the studio again in 2021 and on January 21st, 2022 I released my album FORWARD. The record features performances by Sally Schaefer (violin), Josh English (drums), TJ Luckman (bass), and Jordan Smith (lead guitar). So far, FORWARD has received press, playlist placements and radio play from such blogs as Bad Copy, The Power Chord Hour, The Alternative, Tinnitist, The Autumn Roses, and buffaBLOG.

