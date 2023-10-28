Mindful Music | Shakey Graves

Born Alejandro Rose-Garcia, Shakey Graves career began as a one-man show as a busker for the Edward Sharpe and the Mumford &

Sons Railroad Revival Tour in 2011.

He released his solo debut album Roll the Bones album that same year. He quickly evolved as an artist and was signed to Dualtone Records, after which he formed his band which led to the release of the 2014 LP, And Then the War Came. In 2015 he won Best Emerging Artist at the Americana Music Awards. Since this time he has produced several more records, including Can’t Wake Up, which came out in 2018, and the Look Alive EP which was released in 2020.

Shakey Graves is on tour now in support of his latest album, Movie of the Week.

He’s going to be playing in Toronto at Massey Hall on November 11th.

Listen to Shakey's Playlist: