Mindful Music | Alicia Labrake

In a bit of a twist for Mindful Music...this week, Karl Shallowhorn reaches out and interviews a "typical" college freshman to get their thought on how music helps and has helped them through the pandemic. Alicia Labrake graduated from Sweet Home High School in New York this past June and is currently in the Niagara University Academic Exploration Program. She is an aspiring film and television industry writer or director and will be taking French courses to learn more about the culture! She describes herself as a massive movie nerd and she loves to write. Alicia says that music is often a catalyst for her creativity. While in high school, she was very involved in volunteering with the Sweet Home Education Foundation and she says that while at college she will be helping as much as she can to continue to support her community.

Listen to Alicia's Playlist: