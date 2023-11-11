Mindful Music | Armand Petrie

Our guest for Mindful Music this week is music producer Armand Petrie. Armand began his career when he entered SUNY Fredonia in 1975 as a music and sound recording major. After college, Armand cut his teeth as a recording engineer, first as an apprentice to Larry Twist while touring with Chuck Mangione and assisting on the Buffalo rock group Talas debut LP.

Since that time, he has worked with Manowar, and Buffalo-based bands such as John and Mary, Splat Cats, Harpo, and many others. Armand worked with The Goo Goo Dolls for ten years, producing, arranging, and pre-producing five albums and other projects, including the title track to the film, Nightmare on Elm Street 5.

Among Armand’s other credits, managed and produced records for Sixpence None the Richer whose song, “Kiss Me,” which was released in 1998 and reached the number one spot on in in Australia, as well as the Canada Top Singles and Contemporary charts, and made its way to number one on the US Billboard Mainstream Top 40 chart.

Armand is the recipient of a Gospel Music Association Dove Award, the Community Service Award from Canisius College, and 2015 Best Original Song from the Fangoria Film Festival. Armand was inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame in 2012.

