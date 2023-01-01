Saturdays 4-5pm beginning May 6

Mindful Music explores the intersection of music and mental health by providing a backdrop for conversations with guests who share how they use music to express their inner nature and manage their emotional wellbeing. The program also serves as a platform that raises awareness about mental health in an informative and entertaining way.

The program will feature individuals from Western New York, Southern Ontario, and beyond, who are recognized in their respective fields. Each guest will be sharing their stories through the medium of music, which will provide an intimate look into their lives in a unique manner and allow listeners to discover things about them that would otherwise not be known.

Program host, Karl Shallowhorn, uses his background in the behavioral health field to craft a program that will educate listeners in an easy-to-understand and accessible way. By breaking down what can be, at times, complicated topics, Karl is able to guide the conversations in a manner that is intellectually stimulating, and at the same time, heartfelt.