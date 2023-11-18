© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Mindful Music | East Forest

Published November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST
East Forest

This week's Mindul music features East Forest. East Forest has used the power of music to guide listeners through contemporary journeys of deep introspection. The electro-acoustic project has remained primarily a solo effort of Krishna-Trevor Oswalt, straddling the worlds of ambient, neoclassical, electronic, and indie-pop to help fans explore the vast reaches of inner space.

Whether via his Music For Mushrooms: A Soundtrack For The Psychedelic Practitioner album series, his collaborative spoken word album with Ram Dass, or one of his live communal “Ceremony Concerts,” East Forest’s goal has always been “building bridges and creating an approach that’s grounded, embodied, inclusive, and unarguable.”

Listen to East Forest's Playlist:

