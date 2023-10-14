Mindful Music | Webb Wilder

Webb Wilder was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and is a member of the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame. His first album, It Came From Nashville, was released in 1986 and his most recent, Night Without of Love was released in 2020. Webb also happens to come from music royalty. His aunt was Lillian McMurry, who operated Trumpet Records and was responsible for classic recordings by Elmore James and Sonny Boy Williamson. Webb is touring and slated to perform several dates throughout the south and Midwest. He has also moderated a panel discussion at the recent Americana Music Fest in September on The Legacy and Future of Sam Phillips Recording Service featuring panelists/Chuck Mead, Jerry Phillips, Halley Phillips, and Scott Bomar. Webb is currently the host of The List: The Americana Chart Show on 89.5 WMOT-FM which can be heard on Fridays at 2pm and again on Saturdays at 7am Central time. He also hosts Monday through Thursday afternoons from 1 to 4pm Central. He is one of the first voices ever on Satellite radio.

