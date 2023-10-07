© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Mindful Music | Gina Schock

Published October 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT
Gina Schock

Gina Schock is primarily known as the hard-hitting drummer of The Go-Go's. It's 2023, the Go-Go's have iconic status. Gina is now a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. However Gina is multifaceted - Drummer, songwriter, singer, actor, photographer, author, and producer. In her many years of being in the business, she has written for artists such as Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Alanis Morrisette, Carnie, and Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips, and many others. Gina has also written and produced for many up-and-coming artists, always keeping her eye on young talent. Her newly published book "Made In Hollywood" covers her love of photography with so many behind-the-scenes photographs of her band with stories that only Gina could tell. Gina is hilarious, a real straight shooter, and really down to Earth. She is the real deal. And opens up to Karl Shallowhorn about her life and relationships in this fantastic interview.

Listen to Gina's Playlist:

