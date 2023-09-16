Mindful Music | Marc Summers

With one of the most diverse and eclectic careers in the entertainment industry, Marc Summers is probably best known for putting Nickelodeon on the map as the host of Double Dare. He also hosted What Would You Do? as well as the first live special on Nickelodeon launching the Nickelodeon Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Marc has hosted two talk shows on Lifetime, History IQ on The History Channel, as well as Unwrapped, one of the longest-running shows on Food Network. He was the original host of Next Food Network Star, and he has also covered many news stories while appearing as a regular on ABC's Home Show. Marc was the Executive Director of both Dinner Impossible and Restaurant Impossible, as well as a shark special on Discovery.

Marc is continuing his one-man show, The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers, at the Alleyway Theater through September 30th.

Listen To Marc's Playlist: