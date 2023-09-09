Mindful Music | Karl Shallowhorn

On this episode of Mindful Music, the tables are turned! Karl Shallowhorn is in the hot seat and Mindful Music Executive Producer Tom Berich sits and discusses Karl's background, his association and history with mental illness and recovery, and his love of all things music. (and family!) Plus...Karl's intense love of the band RUSH and one or two songs that actually saved him. A few of the upcoming guests for season 2 are also discussed on the show. Welcome back to season 2 of Mindful Music!

