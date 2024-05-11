© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Mindful Music
Mindful Music | Jamie Barton

Published May 11, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT
Jamie Barton

What do Nirvana, Billie Eilish, and Verdi all have in common? They’re all on Opera megastar Jamie Barton’s playlist. Karl Shallowhorn talks to Jamie about her unconventional upbringing and relationship to Opera, her support of LGBTQ artists, and what it’s like to be decorated with so many accolades. She is the winner of the International Opera Awards Readers’ Award, Beverly Sills Artist Award, Richard Tucker Award, and BBC Cardiff Singer of the World Competition. All that and more on this week’s Mindful Music.

Listen to Jamie Barton's Playlist:

Mindful Music Season 3