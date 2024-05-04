Mindful Music | Glenn Tilbrook

On this week's Mindful Music, we return with season three and our amazing guest is Glenn Tilbrook, founding member of the British musical group Squeeze!

Squeeze has sold nearly 2 million albums worldwide and Glenn’s solo work includes The Incomplete Glenn Tilbrook released in 2001, Transatlantic Ping Pong in 2004, Pandemonium Ensues in 2009, and Happy Ending from 2014. Karl and Glenn discuss the history of Glenn and his music, what obscure tunes have influenced him, and his vast charity work (and how he climbed Mt Kilimanjaro!) All that and more on this brand new episode of Mindful Music.

Listen to Glenn Tilbrook's Playlist: