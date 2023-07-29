Mindful Music | Regina Spektor

On this special episode of Mindful Music host Karl Shallowhorn is joined by Russian-American singer-songwriter Regina Spektor. Her career began in 2001 in the east village neighborhood of New York City.

Regina has amassed a catalog of 8 albums, including “Home, Before and After" which was released in June of last year. NPR's Bob Boilen called her single from the album his favorite song from 2022.

Regina has received several awards, including the Studio 8 Female Voice of the Year in 2009 and again from the New York Music Awards in 2011 for her “Live in London” album. She has received 5 BMI Streaming Awards including in 2015 for her Grammy-nominated song, “You’ve Got Time” and in 2020 for, “One Little Soldier” from the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards for Best Song Written and Recorded for Film which was featured in the movie Bombshell.

Regina is also well known for her philanthropic efforts and has devoted a considerable amount of time to charity concerts including for Planned Parenthood, Doctors Without Borders, and HIAS-the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, an organization that helped Regina and her family emigrate from the Soviet Union.

Listen to Regina's Playlist: