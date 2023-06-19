Mindful Music | Bob Rich III

This week's Mindful Music Guest is Bob Rich III. Bob is a member of the Rich family, who is known for Rich Products and also, for whom, Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills, was originally named after.

Bob first came to acclaim in the 1984 film, The Natural, where he starred in the role of Ted Hobbs, son of Robert Redford’s character, Roy Hobbs.

A graduate of Park School, Bob graduated from St. Lawrence University in 1989. He started his professional career at WNY United, serving as the organization’s Youth Development Coordinator. He joined Rich Products in 1991 and received his MBA from the Richard J. Wehle School of Business in 1995. Bob founded ROAR Logistics in 2003, where he remains President.

Listen to Bob's Playlist: