Mindful Music | Dwayne Hall

On this episode of Mindful Music host Karl Shallowhorn is joined by Dwayne Hall. Dwane is the owner of Sportsmen’s Tavern in Buffalo. He was inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame in 1997 as a member of the Stone Country Band.

The Sportsmen's Tavern was named the best venue in the nation by the Ameripolitan Music Awards in 2018, which focuses on the American roots music scene. Dwane also was instrumental in the founding of the Sportsmen's Americana Music Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fostering, promoting, and expanding community appreciation for Americana music from Buffalo and Western New York through the production and sponsorship of performance and broadcast events and presentation of seminars and workshops.

