Mindful Music | Pastor George Nicholas

Published May 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT
Mindful Music Host Karl Shallowhorn with Pastor George Nicholas

In this episode of Mindful Music host Karl Shallowhorn talks with Rev. George Nicholas, pastor of Lincoln United Methodist Church and the executive director of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity. As we approach the anniversary of the racist mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14, George talks about how it affected him and the Black Community. He also discussed his passion for raising awareness of mental health and fighting stigma.

Listen to Pastor George Nicholas' Playlist:

