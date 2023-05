In this episode of Mindful Music host Karl Shallowhorn talks with Claudine Ewing, reporter and weekend anchor at WGRZ-TV-Buffalo. Claudine talks about her love of music, including such artists as Will Downing, Fugees with Lauryn Hill, and Mary J. Blige. She also shares how she copes with the challenges of vicarious trauma as well as when she discovered her passion for the media.

