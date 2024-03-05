WBFO Brief March 5, 2024

Steps are being taken to allow for the sale of the former home of Medaille University. Lawmakers have left themselves a short window to approve new congressional district lines for the 2024 elections. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
A poll finds that New York State voters have little allegiance to Governor Kathy Hochul. The transformation of the neighborhoods on Buffalo's East Side will be the focus of a symposium at the University of Buffalo.
The federal government is giving its support to the makeover of the Kensington Expressway. The Erie County Democratic Committee is giving their support to April Baskin in her run for State Senate. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
A gathering tonight in Clarence Center to recall the 50 lives lost when Continental Flight 3407 crashed on this date 15 years ago. The Canadian government has come up with a prescription to help ease the symptoms plaguing Ontario's healthcare system.