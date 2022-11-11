© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief Friday November 11, 2022

Published November 11, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST
Imagine being an immigrant taking a 16 year journey from Eritrea to get to Buffalo. Hear some of the stories from inside Buffalo's Vive La Casa immigration and refugee shelter. Also, a look at Governor Kathy Hochul's agenda after being elected Tuesday. And federal officials have joined the investigation into Thursday's shooting at Alba Di Vida, Hispanos Unidos' methadone clinic on Virginia Street. And if it's Friday, it's Theater Talk, today with Anthony and Peter talking of all the big offerings on Buffalo's stage right now— including Ujima's "Toni Stone" and Shea's "Tina".

