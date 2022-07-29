WBFO Brief Friday July 29, 2022
If it's Friday— It's Theater Talk, today with Anthony and Peter reviewing shows after recent trips to Stratford Ont, and NYC. Also, former University at Buffalo men’s basketball players have found a way
to honor the victims of the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market shooting during their play in The Basketball Tournament airing on ESPN. Also new laws and initiatives for paratransit users, a pushback against monkeypox dis-information, and how once again bail reform has become a big issue in the NY governor's race.