WBFO Brief Friday July 29, 2022

The efforts to bring more cars to other sections of Buffalo’s Main Street—between Mohawk Street ce and the Seneca One Tower-- move ahead with some fresh funding. And the accused Tops shooter has pleaded not guilty to the latest charges against him in Federal Court.Albany Correspondent Karen DeWitt looks at Republican Lee Zeldin and his charges that Gov. Kathy Hochul is reluctant to investigate former Gov. Cuomo and COVID until after the election.Also, Mayor Byron Brown heads to Washington to talk about the tops shooting with other, a look at the fundraising that congressional candidate Carl Paladino has amassed for his campaign

