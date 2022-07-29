© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief Friday July 29, 2022

Published July 29, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

If it's Friday— It's Theater Talk, today with Anthony and Peter reviewing shows after recent trips to Stratford Ont, and NYC. Also, former University at Buffalo men’s basketball players have found a way
to honor the victims of the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market shooting during their play in The Basketball Tournament airing on ESPN. Also new laws and initiatives for paratransit users, a pushback against monkeypox dis-information, and how once again bail reform has become a big issue in the NY governor's race.

2022
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Thursday July 21, 2022
    The effort to distribute relief funds to people around the Tops shooting site begins with a public hearing tonight. Meanwhile there is a press to make sure that Tops employees and those who were in the store get help too. And, debate on a 5 year plan for disability services in WNY.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Wednesday July 20, 2022
    The Buffalo City council held a short session of about 3 minutes long to vote in new city council districts, without hearing from the many there to protest it. Also,the Town of Niagara approves a massive Amazon warehouse project adjacent to the Niagara Falls airport, and Mayor Brown goes to Washington, to seek aid after the Tops shooting.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday July 19, 2022
    The efforts to bring more cars to other sections of Buffalo’s Main Street—between Mohawk Street ce and the Seneca One Tower-- move ahead with some fresh funding. And the accused Tops shooter has pleaded not guilty to the latest charges against him in Federal Court.Albany Correspondent Karen DeWitt looks at Republican Lee Zeldin and his charges that Gov. Kathy Hochul is reluctant to investigate former Gov. Cuomo and COVID until after the election.Also, Mayor Byron Brown heads to Washington to talk about the tops shooting with other, a look at the fundraising that congressional candidate Carl Paladino has amassed for his campaign
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Monday July 18, 2022
    A report that state officials fudged the numbers on availability of internet service across NY. Also a preview of the latest federal court proceedings after the new indictment against accused Tops shooter Payton Gendrun. And internal polls point to a Carl Paladino lead over Nick Langworthy, as they head toward a Republican primary battle in the NY 27th Cong. district.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday July 15, 2022
    Go inside the new Tops Market on Jefferson Ave., after being shut down for 2 months after the racist shootingsthere. Also, hear legal analysis of the accused shooter's indictment- and why a former Assistant US Attorney says it tips the US Justice Department's hand on pursuing the death penalty. And if it's Friday- It's TheaterTalk
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief July 14, 2022
    On the two month anniversary of the racist mass shooting at Tops markets, poet Jillian Hanesworth talks about why she won't be inside the store when it re-opens tomorrow. Also, closer to a final plan for any redesign of the Scajaquada Expressway and news of the latest chance for public comment on the Buffalo Bills new stadium
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief July 13, 2022
    Tops markets opens their Jefferson Ave. store at the scene of the May 14 shooting on Friday, but today we hear about a petition drive to stop it. Also, Carpenter Union jobs might not be available in Buffalo, but a regionalization could find work for the Buffalo-area people willing to travel. And a delayed vote on the city council’s redistriciting plan, means no action on an alternate map that activists have been pushing for to provide broader Black representation.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday July 12, 2022
    With one more Buffalo area store approved to unionize, NLRB hearings into the way Starbucks fought an organizing drive have begun. WBFO's Tom Dinki takes you inside the testimony. Also, the push to bring a grocery store- possibly Wegman's — to Buffalo's East side. And The Buffalo city council is prepared to vote on new city council districts, and hear from Garnell Whitfield, who was in Washington DC to witness President Biden's gun control bill signing after losing his mother in the Tops shooting.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Monday July 11, 2022
    Ten area nursing homes are planning for one day strikes across Western New York this week. Also, hear from more protestors upset over the city’s redistricting plans. Also, diversity at The Taste of Buffalo, and Washington honors for a Tops employee who helped others stay safe during the May 14 shootings.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday July 8, 2022
    The latest from Erie County Court where a judge gave accused Tops shooter Payton Gendrun defense team time to consider a psychiatric defense, but rejected a broader delay in ight of the upcoming federal prosecution. Also, the remaining members of the Buffalo 5, acquitted of a 50 year old murder this past year, is suing Erie County. And if it’s Friday—it’s Theater Talk today with a look at ticket fees.
Load More