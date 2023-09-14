WBFO Brief September 14, 2023

NFTA officials say limits will be placed on Buffalo student bus passes to limit the outbreak of afterschool fights. Amanda Gorman will be a part of UB's Distinguished Speaker series. An asylum seeker accused of rape is now facing charges.
A wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge resulted in the arrest of a Philadelphia man who was wanted on an active warrant for rape. Federal funding will be announced today for a proposed $22 million Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute in Buffalo. NYS health officials are on the lookout for a new COVID variant.
Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the parent company of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, is dissolving. A top city official in Lockport said he didn't know the Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride planned to reopen until yesterday morning when news outlets began calling him.
A group of bystanders came to the rescue after a vehicle crashed into a building on Niagara Street Saturday morning. A fire at a medical cannabis dispensary in Buffalo caused roughly $40,000 in damage. The Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride has reopened.
A business advocacy group is warning of the fiscal challenges ahead as financial firms continue to exit New York State. A poll finds 82% of New Yorkers are concerned about the influx of migrants into New York State.