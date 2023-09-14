© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief September 14, 2023

Published September 14, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT
On today's WBFO Brief:

  • COVID is on the rise, and the CDC has recommended that everyone 6 months and older get an updated vaccine.
  • The Color Purple Musical opens at Shea's 710 Theater tonight.
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO Brief September 6, 2023
    NFTA officials say limits will be placed on Buffalo student bus passes to limit the outbreak of afterschool fights. Amanda Gorman will be a part of UB's Distinguished Speaker series. An asylum seeker accused of rape is now facing charges.
  • WBFO Brief September 5, 2023
    Classes begin today in many local school districts. Buffalo School District begins Friday. 211 VETS is working with the city of Buffalo to identify the needs of veterans living on the East Side.
  • WBFO Brief September 1, 2023
    Jay Moran talks with Stu Boyer ahead of Friday Night Lights airing on WBFO to cover high school football. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
  • WBFO Brief August 31, 2023
    Work is progressing on the shoreline of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park in Buffalo. Ontario says it will ban ads for online gaming that feature athletes and celebrities.
  • WBFO Brief August 30, 2023
    A wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge resulted in the arrest of a Philadelphia man who was wanted on an active warrant for rape. Federal funding will be announced today for a proposed $22 million Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute in Buffalo. NYS health officials are on the lookout for a new COVID variant.
  • WBFO Brief August 29, 2023
    Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the parent company of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, is dissolving. A top city official in Lockport said he didn't know the Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride planned to reopen until yesterday morning when news outlets began calling him.
  • WBFO Brief August 28, 2023
    A group of bystanders came to the rescue after a vehicle crashed into a building on Niagara Street Saturday morning. A fire at a medical cannabis dispensary in Buffalo caused roughly $40,000 in damage. The Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride has reopened.
  • WBFO Brief August 25, 2023
    This year's Borderlands Festival is bringing Goose back to Western New York. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
  • WBFO Brief August 24, 2023
    Buffalo actor Peter Johnson speaks with Jay Moran about the Actors Expo. A State Supreme Court Judge will hold a hearing tomorrow on a challenge to the state's retail cannabis licensing rules.
  • WBFO Brief August 23, 2023
    A business advocacy group is warning of the fiscal challenges ahead as financial firms continue to exit New York State. A poll finds 82% of New Yorkers are concerned about the influx of migrants into New York State.
