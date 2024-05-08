© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief
2024
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO Brief April 30, 2024
    The Ontario government is cracking down on the use of cellphones and vapes in schools.
  • WBFO Brief April 29, 2024
    Catch up on the news of the day on today's WBFO Brief.
  • WBFO Brief April 26, 2024
    Gabe DiMaio from the International Institute of Buffalo talks with Jay Moran. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
  • WBFO Brief April 25, 2024
    WBFO visits the Tool Library.
  • WBFO Brief April 24, 2024
    Holly Kirkpatrick gives an explainer on what is the New York Special Election.
  • WBFO Brief April 23, 2024
    It’s more than 40 years since the Love Canal Environmental Disaster, but it has a lasting impact, especially for those personally involved. Alex Simone reports.
  • WBFO Brief April 22, 2024
    New York State lawmakers finished up the state budget over the weekend.
  • WBFO Brief April 19, 2024
    A stolen Kia is involved in yet another crash. NYS budget includes $250 million for the University at Buffalo to expand the use of artificial intelligence across New York State with Empire A.I. Surplus Grape Juice finds a profitable market in the federal government. NYS budget takes a focus on retail theft. 19-year-old Niagara Falls man to spend the next 30 years in prison for involvement in multiple shootings. ECMC emphasizes the importance of organ, eye, blood, and tissue donation for National Donate Life Month. The City of Buffalo honors the anniversary of the first women's professional tackle football game played in Buffalo at All-High Stadium back in 1970.
  • WBFO Brief April 18, 2024
    The budget that is already two weeks late is expected to be even later because of a cyber attack. Jay Moran visits the TornSpace Theater for an outdoor door.
  • WBFO Brief April 17, 2024
    State Assembly Speaker says that Governor Kathy Hochul's announcement on the spending bill was "premature". Hear from an accessibility tool that allows people who are blind or have other vision disabilities to experience the eclipse.
