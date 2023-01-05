© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Sports

Hamlin awake, still in critical condition

WBFO-FM 88.7
Published January 5, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST
Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills celebrates during a game this season against the Pittsburgh Steelers in New York.
Timothy T Ludwig
/
Getty Images
Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills celebrates during a game this season against the Pittsburgh Steelers in New York.

Damar Hamlin is awake but the Buffalo Bills Safety remains hospitalized at University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team released a statement Thursday morning saying Hamlin is making “remarkable improvement” and has “demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact” while his lungs continue to heal. Hamlin remains in a medically-induced coma but according to N.F.L. Network’s Ian Rappaport, Hamlin had opened his eyes Wednesday night and was holding and gripping the hands of people close to him.

Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation has raised over $7 million in donations since the incident.

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott is speaking with the press at noon Thursday.

Damar Hamlin Buffalo Bills
