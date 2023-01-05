Hamlin awake, still in critical condition

Damar Hamlin is awake but the Buffalo Bills Safety remains hospitalized at University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team released a statement Thursday morning saying Hamlin is making “remarkable improvement” and has “demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact” while his lungs continue to heal. Hamlin remains in a medically-induced coma but according to N.F.L. Network’s Ian Rappaport, Hamlin had opened his eyes Wednesday night and was holding and gripping the hands of people close to him.

Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation has raised over $7 million in donations since the incident.

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott is speaking with the press at noon Thursday.

