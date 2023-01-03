© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin in critical condition

Published January 3, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST

NFL football stopped Monday night. In a chilling scene during the starting quarter of the primetime telecast Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, Damar Hamlin collapsed. The Bills’ safety remains in critical condition. The 24-year-old received CPR on the field for about 15 minutes before being taken away by ambulance.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Lindsay Jones, senior editor at The Ringer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

