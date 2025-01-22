Scanlon keys on efficiency in mayoral candidacy speech

A hundred days after taking office, acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon has announced his candidacy for the mayoral primary in June.

The need to streamline the city’s assets was one of the top issues Scanlon highlighted in his campaign announcement Wednesday in South Buffalo.

He says doing so would allow the city to more effectively utilize its budget.

“We're going to have $200 million in infrastructure projects that turn into a billion dollars of direct and indirect economic development. So that's the first and foremost. But we're going to continue to work. We'll continue to work ways to get creative with our capital budget process and try to do some things with other assets of ours that I don't think we should have in our inventory, that would free up even more money to address things like roads and parks.”

Resident Ashley Litwin is among those who showed up with anticipation for Scanlon’s announcement. Scanlon inspires confidence because he’s already making positive changes as acting mayor, she said.

“Chris definitely already has the knowledge in place about how the city is run all the different departments. He understands how they work together. He's going to be able to, you know, improve on things that are already happening in the City of Buffalo," she said. "He's bringing things to the community like different events that help children. He does helps fund literacy events, community events. He's all about getting everyone together and making everyone's lives better.”