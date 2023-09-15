Alex Simone

Alex SimoneMultimedia Reporter
Buffalo-area politicians and climate advocates are showing support for legislation to penalize companies with a history of high pollution contributions.
The 5/14 Memorial Commission is requesting design submissions for a memorial honoring victims of last year's racially motivated shooting on Jefferson Avenue.
Buffalo police have released the details of a Sept. 23 shooting involving officers
A bill recently signed by President Biden has been touted as improving the wait process for organ recipients, but concerns have been expressed on a local scale.
Erie County now has its own ambulance service, which will seek to help provide emergency care in southern portions of the county.
Brad Arthur, owner, and pharmacist of Black Rock Pharmacy, fills out prescription paperwork on Sept. 13 at the business. Recent shortages have affected the supply of several drugs, including injectable testosterone, Adderall, and Ozempic, he said.