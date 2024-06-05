© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Practice 19 of Wellness with the NIH and 8CRE to observe Juneteenth

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Dallas Taylor
Published June 5, 2024 at 12:36 PM EDT
A calendar of events during the 8 Changes for Racial Equity and National Institutes of Health 19 Days of Wellness. This year, the Supporters of 8CRE and NIH will observe Juneteenth over the first 19 days of June, focusing on the wellness of self, family/friends, and community.

Supporters of Eight Changes for Racial Equity (8CRE) and the National Institute of Mental Health (NIH) will observe Juneteenth over the first 19 days of June, with an emphasis on the wellness of self, family, friends, and community.

19 Days of Wellness is a virtual series of events for the supporters of 8CRE in their commitment to promote health and wellness to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved peoples in the US.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19, wherein 1865, over 250,000 enslaved Black people were told they were free.

Juneteenth 19 Days of Wellness Calendar

  • June 1 - Say something nice about yourself
  • June 2 - Check your credit score
  • June 3 - Listen to your favorite music
  • June 4 - Discuss a household budget
  • June 5 - Wellness Webinar on Resilience
  • June 6 - Follow a tai chi video
  • June 7 - Learn about a civil rights hero
  • June 8 - Reflect on what you’re grateful for
  • June 9 - Enjoy time in nature
  • June 10 - Engage in deep breathing
  • June 11 - Enjoy a Juneteenth podcast
  • June 12 - Start a savings challenge
  • June 13 - Take a dance class
  • June 14 - Organize a game night
  • June 15 - Read spiritual texts
  • June 16 - Take a nap
  • June 17 - Pathways to Health for All Webinar
  • June 18 - Building Belonging Hybrid Event
  • June 19 - Celebrate! Join the NIH Fitness Center virtual workout

Information on the 19 Days of Wellness and registration for the free events can be found here. Follow WBFO on social media for activities during 19 Days of Wellness.
