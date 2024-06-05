Practice 19 of Wellness with the NIH and 8CRE to observe Juneteenth

Supporters of Eight Changes for Racial Equity (8CRE) and the National Institute of Mental Health (NIH) will observe Juneteenth over the first 19 days of June, with an emphasis on the wellness of self, family, friends, and community.

19 Days of Wellness is a virtual series of events for the supporters of 8CRE in their commitment to promote health and wellness to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved peoples in the US.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19, wherein 1865, over 250,000 enslaved Black people were told they were free.

Juneteenth 19 Days of Wellness Calendar

June 1 - Say something nice about yourself

June 2 - Check your credit score

June 3 - Listen to your favorite music

June 4 - Discuss a household budget

June 5 - Wellness Webinar on Resilience

June 6 - Follow a tai chi video

June 7 - Learn about a civil rights hero

June 8 - Reflect on what you’re grateful for

June 9 - Enjoy time in nature

June 10 - Engage in deep breathing

June 11 - Enjoy a Juneteenth podcast

June 12 - Start a savings challenge

June 13 - Take a dance class

June 14 - Organize a game night

June 15 - Read spiritual texts

June 16 - Take a nap

June 17 - Pathways to Health for All Webinar

June 18 - Building Belonging Hybrid Event

June 19 - Celebrate! Join the NIH Fitness Center virtual workout

Information on the 19 Days of Wellness and registration for the free events can be found here. Follow WBFO on social media for activities during 19 Days of Wellness.

