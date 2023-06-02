The NIH and 8CRE to practice 19 Days of Wellness to observe Juneteenth

Supporters of Eight Changes for Racial Equity (8CRE) at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIH) will observe Juneteenth over the first 19 days of June, with an emphasis on the wellness of self, family, friends, and community.

19 Days of Wellness is a virtual series of events for the supporters of 8CRE in their commitment to promote health and wellness to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved peoples in the US.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19, wherein 1865, over 250,000 enslaved Black people were told they were free.

Juneteenth 19 Days of Wellness Calendar



June 1: Mental Health Webinar with NIMH

June 2: Practice meditation for stress reduction & self-awareness

June 3: Engage in exercise or breathwork

June 4: Set aside 10 minutes for reflection and gratitude

June 5: Enjoy a podcast, book, or article on Juneteenth

June 6: Start an emergency fund to help safeguard financial security

June 7: Black Women's Health Webinar with Meraki Empowerment

June 8: Discuss a household budget and financial goals

June 9: Host a trivia on Juneteenth and civil rights to learn together

June 10: Exercise together to promote health and bonding

June 11: Organize a game night or other fun activity to laugh together

June 12: Learn about freedom songs like "Wade in the Water"

June 13: Black Men's Health Webinar with NINDS

June 14: Join a support group with others facing challenges similar to yours

June 15: Sign up for a workshop on investing & debt management

June 16: Visit a museum to explore African American history and culture

June 17: Participate in a fitness class or a community sports league

June 18: Attend a local event celebrating African American history and culture

June 19: Tune in for a live exercise routine with the NIH Fitness Center

Information on the 19 Days of Wellness and registration for the free events can be found here. Follow WBFO on social media for daily activities during 19 Days of Wellness.