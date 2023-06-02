The NIH and 8CRE to practice 19 Days of Wellness to observe Juneteenth
Supporters of Eight Changes for Racial Equity (8CRE) at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIH) will observe Juneteenth over the first 19 days of June, with an emphasis on the wellness of self, family, friends, and community.
19 Days of Wellness is a virtual series of events for the supporters of 8CRE in their commitment to promote health and wellness to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved peoples in the US.
Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19, wherein 1865, over 250,000 enslaved Black people were told they were free.
Juneteenth 19 Days of Wellness Calendar
- June 1: Mental Health Webinar with NIMH
- June 2: Practice meditation for stress reduction & self-awareness
- June 3: Engage in exercise or breathwork
- June 4: Set aside 10 minutes for reflection and gratitude
- June 5: Enjoy a podcast, book, or article on Juneteenth
- June 6: Start an emergency fund to help safeguard financial security
- June 7: Black Women's Health Webinar with Meraki Empowerment
- June 8: Discuss a household budget and financial goals
- June 9: Host a trivia on Juneteenth and civil rights to learn together
- June 10: Exercise together to promote health and bonding
- June 11: Organize a game night or other fun activity to laugh together
- June 12: Learn about freedom songs like "Wade in the Water"
- June 13: Black Men's Health Webinar with NINDS
- June 14: Join a support group with others facing challenges similar to yours
- June 15: Sign up for a workshop on investing & debt management
- June 16: Visit a museum to explore African American history and culture
- June 17: Participate in a fitness class or a community sports league
- June 18: Attend a local event celebrating African American history and culture
- June 19: Tune in for a live exercise routine with the NIH Fitness Center
Information on the 19 Days of Wellness and registration for the free events can be found here. Follow WBFO on social media for daily activities during 19 Days of Wellness.