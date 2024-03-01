A Ceremony of Remembrance was held to honor fallen firefighter Jason Arno one year since his death

All City of Buffalo flags were lowered to half-staff in honor of the fallen firefighter Jason Arno. Arno’s family gathered Friday morning for a ceremony of remembrance to mark one year since his death while on duty at 745 Main St., the site of last year’s 4-alarm fire. Mayor Byron W. Brown and Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, men and women of the Buffalo Fire Department were also in attendance.

Led by firefighters of Buffalo Fire Department - Engine Company 2, a small procession of vehicles left from the firehouse at 376 Virginia, the firehouse Jason Arno called home, and drove through the city to the site of last year’s 4-alarm fire at 745 Main Street for formal ceremony of remembrance that included prayers and a moment of silence.

“The sudden unexpected loss of a firefighter has a profound and lasting effect, not only on the family but the department and the community as well,” said Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo. “It is the single most traumatic event that could befall any fire service organization.”

Jason Arno was 37 years old.

Flags in the city of Buffalo will fly at half-staff until Saturday morning.