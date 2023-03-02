"No question about his bravery:" Union President remembers Firefighter Jason Arno

While expressing their deepest sympathies to the family of firefighter Jason Arno who lost his life battling Wednesday’s 4 alarm blaze in downtown Buffalo, Buffalo Professional Firefighter’s Local 282 Union President Vincent Ventresca remembered Arno as a dedicated and well-liked individual.

“For myself I've met him numerous times and I've had the pleasure of working with him a few times,” he said. “And I can just see his face and it's just that smile and he was always a great guy to be around.”

There are preliminary talks of giving Arno the Line of Duty Death, the highest honor for a fallen firefighter.

“There was no question about his bravery,” Ventresca said. “He was willing to sacrifice. It’s a powerful message that all members know that everyone is out there doing the best they can and putting their life on the line for citizens.”

With outpouring of support for Arno, Ventresca says the union is working to provide a streamlined process to monetarily support for Arno’s family.

“This is a young a young member on the department new to the department newly married young child so we just want to have a direct avenue for people to make donations so there's nothing other than that.”

This includes Zelle and Venmo pages and Ventresca says the family will also receive support through benefits through the state. Donations information will be shared through the unions Facebook page and Buffalo Firefighters.

Firefighters on hand to fight the blaze are receiving peer to peer counseling through the union and City of Buffalo and counselors through the International Association of Firefighters.