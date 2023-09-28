© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

'Brotherhood, for us is a way of life:' new fire engine pays tribute to Jason Arno

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Thomas O'Neil-White
Published September 28, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT
Father Paul Seil blesses the new Engine 2 truck bearing the name of the late Jason Arno
Thomas O'Neil-White
/
WBFO News
Father Paul Seil blesses the new Engine 2 truck bearing the name of the late Jason Arno

A new fire engine for Fire Company 2 in Buffalo bears the name of late Jason Arno who lost his life earlier this year fighting a downtown blaze. Arno served three years at Company 2 which is located at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Virginia Street. Of Arno’s passing and the emotional and physical toll being a firefighter carries—Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said the aspect of brotherhood within the department maybe hard to understand for those not in it.

“Brotherhood, for us is a way of life. It's a concept and a responsibility to all have gone before us, and all that will fall after us,” he said. “We support each other physically, emotionally, and sometimes even financially. It's forged on the fire ground, where we fight together and around the kitchen table where we eat together. One of my favorite quotes and brotherhood that I've read goes like this from the outside, looking in, you could never understand it from the inside looking out. You can never explain it.”

new Engine 2 fire truck with the Jason Arno's name at Company 2 Fire House
Thomas O'Neil-White
/
WBFO News
new Engine 2 fire truck with the Jason Arno's name at Company 2 Fire House

In addition to the new engine Renaldo announced a new Aerial Ladder truck that will be housed at Ladder Company 15 on Clinton Street.

October is also Fire Prevention and Safety Week—with this year’s theme focused on kitchen and cooking safety. The first week of October features Fire House Open Houses at several engine companies throughout the city.

Thomas O'Neil-White
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Thomas moved to Western New York at the age of 14. A graduate of Buffalo State College, he majored in Communications Studies and was part of the sports staff for WBNY. When not following his beloved University of Kentucky Wildcats and Boston Red Sox, Thomas enjoys coaching youth basketball, reading Tolkien novels and seeing live music.
