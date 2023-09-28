'Brotherhood, for us is a way of life:' new fire engine pays tribute to Jason Arno

A new fire engine for Fire Company 2 in Buffalo bears the name of late Jason Arno who lost his life earlier this year fighting a downtown blaze. Arno served three years at Company 2 which is located at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Virginia Street. Of Arno’s passing and the emotional and physical toll being a firefighter carries—Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said the aspect of brotherhood within the department maybe hard to understand for those not in it.

“Brotherhood, for us is a way of life. It's a concept and a responsibility to all have gone before us, and all that will fall after us,” he said. “We support each other physically, emotionally, and sometimes even financially. It's forged on the fire ground, where we fight together and around the kitchen table where we eat together. One of my favorite quotes and brotherhood that I've read goes like this from the outside, looking in, you could never understand it from the inside looking out. You can never explain it.”

Thomas O'Neil-White / WBFO News new Engine 2 fire truck with the Jason Arno's name at Company 2 Fire House

In addition to the new engine Renaldo announced a new Aerial Ladder truck that will be housed at Ladder Company 15 on Clinton Street.

October is also Fire Prevention and Safety Week—with this year’s theme focused on kitchen and cooking safety. The first week of October features Fire House Open Houses at several engine companies throughout the city.