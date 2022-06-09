$46M allocated to resurface NYS Thruway between Erie and Genesee counties

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office has announced an over $46 million allocation to the New York State Thruway Authority to pay for pavement improvement projects on the Thruway between Pembroke and LeRoy.

That will include the resurfacing of more than 100 lane miles from Exit 48A (Pembroke/Medina) in Erie County to Exit 47 (Rochester/Leroy) in Genesee County. More than 14.6 million vehicles travel that section of the Thruway annually.

Oakgrove Construction of Elma is the contractor for the project. Motorists can expect lane shifts and closures during construction work.

Thruway Authority officials said this is part of more than $397 million being awarded on the statewide superhighway this year alone.

A $23.4 million resurfacing project on the Thruway in Genesee County is already underway on a 15.5-mile stretch between Exit 47 (Rochester/Leroy) to Exit 48 (Batavia). Approximately 39,000 motorists travel this section of the 90 every day. Cold Spring Construction Company of Akron is the contractor for the project.

Both resurfacing and repair projects are scheduled to be done by the summer and fall of next year.