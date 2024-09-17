Buffalo Common Council to consider local landmark designation for 5 Catholic churches

Five catholic churches in Buffalo are being considered for local landmark status.

Preservation Buffalo Niagara has made the applications to the Buffalo Common Council in an effort to preserve the architectural and historical heritage of the structures.

The move is in response to the Buffalo Catholic Diocese’s announcement that they intend to close or merge several church sites in the city, three of which are now under consideration for landmark status including St. Rose of Lima, St. John Kanty and St. Thomas Aquinas.

The applications are part of the Save Our Sacred Sites initiative spearheaded by Preservation Buffalo Niagara.

The historic preservation organization has also applied for landmark status for Our Lady of Perpetual Help church complex which will be a secondary worship site under the diocese's new plans, and St. Stanislaus church complex, which will remain open.

The City of Buffalo designates landmarks and historic districts to recognize and protect places of local, state, and national significance and has designated 144 local landmarks and 17 local historic districts, inclusive of about four percent of the parcels in the city, according to the city's website.

In May, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo announced it is planning to close or merge dozens of parishes, citing financial struggles and a decreasing number of priests.

The announcement occurred about four years after the diocese filed for bankruptcy to settle hundreds of sex abuse cases against clergy and other diocese staff and volunteers. At the same time, the diocese has had to grapple with falling church attendance, donations and recruitment to clergy.

