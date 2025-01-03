Golombek says no to Lake Erie wind turbine proposal

Rising concerns about negative environmental impacts from wind turbines developed in Lake Erie has North District Councilman Joseph Golombek a little on edge.

Councilman Golombek has presented a resolution to his fellow Buffalo Council members asking them to join the growing chorus of those opposed to building wind turbines in Lake Erie. The council will consider the resolution during its meeting next week Tuesday.

Wind turbines are one of the centerpieces in the state’s proposed Climate Act aimed at increasing energy from more renewable resources by 2040.

Golombek said his concern with proposed wind turbines in Lake Erie lie with the – potential to release oils and other toxins into the water that could negatively impact fish, wildlife, and everyday drinking water. It could also impact maritime safety and recreational boating.

The Common Council resolution, if passed, will be forwarded to Gov. Kathy Hochul, Congressmen Tim Kennedy, Congressmen Nick Langworthy and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.