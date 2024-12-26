Buffalo Kwanzaa festivities kick-off at Niagara Square flag raising

The red, black, and green Kwanzaa flag was raised just after noon today as Buffalo celebrates a key holiday for the region’s African American culture. The weeklong Kwanzaa celebration begins today and is highlighted by a series of special events including dance recitals, music, and panel discussions.

Baba Eng, a community member involved in planning the Buffalo Kwanzaa celebration, revealed the theme of this year's celebration at the flag-raising ceremony.

“African people, this our celebration, but all people are asked to observe with us as we celebrate our culture. We say today that this year's theme is preparing to repair,” Eng said.

For Buffalo, this marks the 58th year it has celebrated Kwanzaa. A schedule of Kwanzaa events can be found on the Official Buffalo Kwanzaa Facebook page.