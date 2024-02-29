© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Local officials discuss precautions for eclipse

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Alex Simone
Published February 29, 2024 at 5:10 PM EST
Erie County Deputy Commissioner of Disaster Preparedness Greg Butcher, standing, adresses audience members Thursday at the Buffalo Convention Center about precautions being taken leading up to April's total solar eclipse. Butcher was one of several speakers during a workshop hosted by Visit Buffalo Niagara to discuss emergency preparedness for the eclipse.
Alex Simone
/
WBFO-NPR
Erie County Deputy Commissioner of Disaster Preparedness Greg Butcher, standing, adresses audience members Thursday at the Buffalo Convention Center about precautions being taken leading up to April's total solar eclipse. Butcher was one of several speakers during a workshop hosted by Visit Buffalo Niagara to discuss emergency preparedness for the eclipse.

Solar eclipse preparation is kicking into overdrive, and some local experts, from eye doctors to EMS, are taking precautions.

University at Buffalo Ophthalmologist Dr. James Reynolds says he is concerned about children keeping glasses on, particularly if they’re unsupervised.

“I put one of these pediatric glasses on my 3 1/2-year-old grandson the other day and it was ludicrous; there's just no way," he said during an eclipse emergency preparedness workshop on Thursday. "I don't think there's any preschool child who can safely do this, and I don't think they'll keep the glasses on.”

Eclipse-specific glasses should be so thick no normal light gets through, and ordinary sunglasses aren’t close to strong enough, Reynolds said.

Eye damage wasn't the only concern discussed.

Having so many additional people means more traffic on major roads, but also necessitates extra measures to have medical services available, Erie County Deputy Commissioner Greg Butcher said.

"When the population increases, it doesn't stop people from falling down, breaking limbs or having heart attacks," he said. "There are those things that happen in society everyday that we don't know about. Well, that increases the burden on the capacities that we're able to handle regionally."

There is the risk of cloud cover April 8, which would reduce effects of the eclipse, but it's less likely than in winter or earlier than in spring, meteorologist Don Paul said.

"April 8 vs. Feb. 3, 4 and 5, the climatology is noticeably improved," he said. "It is not ideal, late April will be better; I've made calls I couldn't move it."
Alex Simone
