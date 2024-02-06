Amherst board pursuing local law for increased transparency

For all the criticism Amherst Town Board has received from residents, much of it has hinged on a perceived lack of transparency.

Amherst is working toward a transparency resolution for its budget, which would require a two-page summary breaking the budget down into “plain language” for residents.

The proposed law has no termination, and it could serve as a precedent for Amherst in the future, said board member Shawn Lavin, who introduced the local law.

“The budget is paramount, because it's based on a tax," he said. This will be strictly for the budget initially, but in the future, I’m never opposed, if it's working, to opening (it) up to different boards and committees.”

Board members need to start rebuilding the public’s trust, said resident Shelly Schratz, citing when the town’s 11.4% tax increase was approved during a special meeting.

“It's one thing to do a resolution ... with the intention to help the people," she said. "And now you’re going to, they're going to vote on their budget, the override of 11.4%, and we're just learning about it, and we're not allowed to ask any questions.”

The tax increase override was up for public comment during multiple board meetings leading up to its approval in November, according to meeting minutes.

The transparency resolution will be discussed during the town’s Feb. 26 board meeting.