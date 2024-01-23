Amherst taking heat over tax hike

Tensions between the Amherst Town Board and residents are escalating with a looming 11.4% tax increase.

The decision is greedy, and many in the community can’t afford the new rate, resident Jennifer Derion said.

“An 11.4% tax increase is unconscionable and greedy, and you know it. Taxpayers should not and cannot bear any more burden for the miss-allocation of funds with the current taxes that we pay," she said. "People are currently dealing with increased costs, inflation. And while some prices have come down of basic goods and services, things have been haven't been this high since the early ‘80s, and this tax increase does not help that.”

The tax rate is already locked in since the state deadline passed toward the end of 2023.

That was after the council voted on the change in November.