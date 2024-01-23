© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Amherst taking heat over tax hike

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Alex Simone
Published January 23, 2024 at 6:55 PM EST
A woman with blond hair and white sweater stands at a podium, addressing members of the Amherst Town Board. Community members and two police officers stand with their backs to the camera, listening to the woman.
Alex Simone / WBFO-NPR
Amherst resident Jennifer Derion, at podium, addresses Amherst Town Board members with concerns during Monday's board meeting, voicing concerns about a coming tax hike.

Tensions between the Amherst Town Board and residents are escalating with a looming 11.4% tax increase.

The decision is greedy, and many in the community can’t afford the new rate, resident Jennifer Derion said.

“An 11.4% tax increase is unconscionable and greedy, and you know it. Taxpayers should not and cannot bear any more burden for the miss-allocation of funds with the current taxes that we pay," she said. "People are currently dealing with increased costs, inflation. And while some prices have come down of basic goods and services, things have been haven't been this high since the early ‘80s, and this tax increase does not help that.”

The tax rate is already locked in since the state deadline passed toward the end of 2023.

That was after the council voted on the change in November.
