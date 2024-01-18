City of Buffalo to begin street to street snow cleanup

Lake effect snow continues to fall across the City of Buffalo during this second consecutive winter storm moves through Western New York. Despite heavy snowfall in the South Buffalo, the Old First Ward and Kaisertown neighborhoods, City of Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton said the rest of the city has been manageable when it comes to snow removal. 348 pieces of snow removal equipment have been dispatched across the city.

“Manageable, certainly in the majority of the city, just on how that lake effect bands set up, and then how it moves,” he said.

A return to normalcy is not in the cards just yet.

“We're still working on clearing and hauling [on the south side of the city],” Marton said. “Certainly, as we continue to still clean and clear the rest of the city as well, just from the stuff that happened this week, and the snow that continues to happen today and will fall tomorrow. So, I think maybe after this week that we'll get back to more of a normal winter operation.”

The process of going street to street to remove snow begins Thursday night.

Marton advises residents to make common sense decisions while traveling.

“Just but use care and caution when you're going out. And we have a lot of equipment that DPW has in action across the city and certainly in the southern part of the city. Their request and their ask is; when you see that equipment, please give them extra space. Be careful around that equipment, they are large piece of equipment.”

A lake effect snow warning remains in effect until 7 Thursday evening.