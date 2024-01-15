Travel increasing after storm, further weather concerns loom

Travel conditions in many areas have improved from the weekend, but further preparations are being made with the possibility of more inclement weather looming ahead.

Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority's bus and rail systems are operating and no stoppages have been reported, Communications Manager Kelly Khatib said.

“A lot of areas are better than others, so we recommend that anyone who was going to ride, you can go right on our website," she said. And it'll show you those routes that are actually running … the regular scheduled service, or if they're going to be a little bit behind due to the weather.”

Both services are using their normal Sunday schedules for the holiday, which is helpful because there are less routes, Khatib said.

Road conditions are improving, but crews are preparing for another big storm in the next day or two, Erie County Public Works Commissioner Bill Geary said.

“We're going to anticipate another 18” to 24” inches by Thursday, but it's lake effect. So if we did get into a situation, like yesterday, where it gets stationary and dumps 5” an hour, we've got snowblowers, we've got a bunch of equipment that we can throw at everything and help everybody out," he said. "That's the biggest thing, like in those hardcore communities, is probably snow storage, and we're going be preparing today and through the overnight hours into tomorrow.”

The number of flights from Buffalo Niagara International Airport is increasing as weather improves, at least temporarily, Khatib said.

“Things are looking much better at the airport, we had a few flights, I want to say about three to four flights come in and out last night," she said. "So, right now we are starting to see a little bit more -- especially since the driving ban has been lifted -- we are starting to see some more planes come in.”

The airport itself never closed over the weekend, though there were airlines that chose to cancel flights, so she recommends tracking flights on each airline’s app, Khatib said.