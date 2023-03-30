© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Local

Local and state police respond to swatting incidents in schools across Western New York

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Thomas O'Neil-White
Published March 30, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT
IMG-8611.jpg
Thomas O'Neil-White
/
WBFO News
Students are dismissed from Lockport High School after being locked down due to an active shooter report. The report ended up being unfounded.

Angry and frightened parents waited for their children outside of Lockport High School early Thursday afternoon after a swatting incident locked the school down and brought law enforcement in to sweep the school.

Leeya Dzubella was in class when the school went into lockdown:

“Lockdown, lockdown, lockdown went out over the announcements,” she said. “So we had to gather up against the wall. We had no idea what was going on but we knew this wasn’t just a drill.”

At dismissal a relieved Crystal hugged her freshman son Cash.

Given the recent shooting at a school in Nashville the dangers of sending her kid off the school was staring her directly in the face.

“I don't know,” Crystal said about the trauma she endures. “Every day I feel like this inside, you know? You don't want to let them go to school anymore.”

Chrystal said she other parents were treated disrespectfully by law enforcement officials cordoning off Lincoln Avenue as they approached the school.

“The way that they treat the moms,” she said. “The parents that are actually concerned, they were yelling at me like I was the one with the gun.”

Lockport high school was not a lone incident Thursday as similar swatting incidences were reported at South Park high school, Archbishop Walsh High School in Cattaraugus County and the Silver Creek school district.

Thomas O'Neil-White
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Thomas moved to Western New York at the age of 14. A graduate of Buffalo State College, he majored in Communications Studies and was part of the sports staff for WBNY. When not following his beloved University of Kentucky Wildcats and Boston Red Sox, Thomas enjoys coaching youth basketball, reading Tolkien novels and seeing live music.
