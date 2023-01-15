A national day of service to reflect the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Faustenia Morrow founder of Monarch of Infinite Possibilities LLC., a consulting firm working with the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor has been doing a community clean up in the corridor since 2021. Morrow says she got the idea from an unlikely source–the January 6 insurrection at the Capital.

“I was suppose to attend the inauguration and because of all the activities around that, they cancelled most of the activities and I was not able to attend. I always participate in the National Day of Service when I’m in D.C., and I said you know what, I wonder what’s going on at home in the community," Morrow said.

Morrow put the word out on social media and was hopeful that she could get at least ten people to sign up but on the day of service twenty people showed up from different ages ready to participate.

“My nephew was one of those young people who participated and the next year as we were driving down by the corridor my nephew said are we going to do the clean up again auntie, I really enjoyed it. Now he’s 9 and I said you know what if he wants to do it yes we’re going to do it again,” she said.

Morrow says because of a storm all Martin Luther King Jr. Day events were cancelled in 2022. Sixty people still showed up so the planned clean up turned into a snow removal.

“We couldn’t get to any of the trash because it was covered in snow and ice we partnered with the Corridor and the city and we cleaned up at about 6 different sites and it was fantastic,” said Morrow.

For this year Morrow says there will be a clean up but there are also indoor volunteer activities planned.

“We are going to be doing some painting projects indoors as a matter of fact the Bethel AME Church they have a youth lounge and they need the youth lounge painted. We have another church where they wanted to do a recycling project but actually because of the blizzard they have lots of debris that needs to be cleaned up,” she said.

For Jennifer Parker who runs a PR firm that also works with the Corridor said the effects of the blizzard gave her the idea to do the first ever blanket drive.

“I was without heat for 36 hours and some other team members were without heat so we got together and I said gosh extra blankets would probably help people the Executive Director Terry Alford said yes I agree," Parker said.

Angelea Preston / WBFO News Jennifer Parker organizes donated blankets ahead of the first blanket drive for Martin Luther King Jr., Day of Service at Power 96.5 radio.

Parker says hearing stories from seniors and family members about how cold they were and having to choose between warmth and food also weighed on her to do something.

“Because it’s so expensive when they say prep for the winter, prep for the storm, that cost a lot of money,” she said.

New blankets are being accepted through January 16 and can be dropped off at the Michigan Street African American Corridor temporary office at Church at 111 Genesee Suite 401 Or WUFO Radio at 143 Broadway St. The blankets will be given out at Michigan Street Baptist Church from noon to 4 p.m., January 16.

Parker says she sees the blanket drive being held every year for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

“We live in Buffalo and the need is going to continue. Like I said it’s an economic need as well as a warmth need,” said Parker.

Morrow says 70 people have signed up for this Monday’s Day of Service clean up.

Faustenia Morrow / The Monarch of Infinite Possibilities LLC

“The beauty of our day of service is that it attracts people from all walks, from all over Western New York, as Dr. King would say every color of every hue every social economic background, environmentalists, in helping faith based communities and churches so we’re going to be one big happy family all in the name of supporting the dreamer, Dr. Martin Luther King,” said Morrow.

Morrow says she’d like to see more communities work together to do impactful projects like the ones being done on the Day of Service.

Those interested in participating in Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service can do so by going to michiganstreetbuffalo.org

This story originally aired January 13, 2023.