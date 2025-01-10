Town of Aurora summons internet company to meeting over tree cutting

Calls and emails from residents have prompted the Town of Aurora to summon representatives from fiber internet company GoNetspeed to its upcoming town board meeting, Monday.

Town of Aurora councilmember, Joe McCann (D), claims some of the tree cutting already performed by GoNetspeed in the neighboring village of East Aurora, seems overzealous.

“In many cases, they are essentially being left as standing trunks. And I don't see how a tree can possibly survive as a standing trunk,” McCann said.

The Town has been designated a Tree City USA since 1998, and McCann is keen to maintain that merit. But he also understands the need for improved internet service.

"You need access to reliable, high-speed internet to sort of function in society today. The problem we have is the trees seem to be being trimmed far more than is necessary to simply accommodate an additional line of fiber optic cable running to our community."

McCann told WBFO he wants to know what tree cutting guidelines GoNetspeed is using, and said those that have asked that question have received "varying answers."

That’s more than WBFO received.

When we called a GoNetspeed spokesperson and asked which tree cutting guidelines they are following, they did not answer the question and said they had to “hop on a call” before hanging up.

GoNetspeed has still not responded at this time.

Meanwhile in the village of East Aurora, the tree cutting sanctioned by the company is ongoing. The utility poles GoNetspeed will use to hang the cable belong to utility company NYSEG. Village of East Aurora administrator Shane Krieger said the village raised concerns over the tree cutting with the Public Service Commission who oversees the state’s utility companies.

"They had placed a pause on GoNetspeed's project for a few days so they could see how the project was being done. After their investigation, they deemed that the project was being handled appropriately and allowed them to continue to work," Krieger said.

WBFO contacted the Public Service Commission to verify this claim, but a spokesperson only confirmed that the department had received at least two complaints regarding the tree trimming work in East Aurora.

In an effort to offset some of that work, Krieger said the village plans to plant more trees this upcoming planting season.

In the meantime McCann aims to ask GoNetspeed officials some tough questions at the upcoming meeting.

"What are the standards for tree trimming around power lines? Why does the work seem to be more excessive than necessary? What precautions are they taking to preserve as many trees as possible so we don't lose that tree canopy in our tree population?," McCann queried.

That meeting will be held on Monday at 6:30p.m. at the Aurora municipal center.