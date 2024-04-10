© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Photographer brings work and passion to his Allen Street gallery

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jay Moran
Published April 10, 2024 at 12:05 PM EDT
A Black man in a black hoodie and black hat sits in a chair in his art studio.
Jay Moran
Teo David, photographer

Teo David says he loves telling stories through photography and he wants to help others do the same at his WWTS Photography and Gallery on Allen St. He calls himself a street photographer who looks to document history, with interests ranging from Black Lives Matter protests in Buffalo to this week's solar eclipse.

Born in the Bronx, Teo David was schooled in his parents Honduran culture and he speaks Spanish fluently which has helped him connect with the local Latino community. As a small business, he's ready to offer a wide variety of services, but his gallery's mission is to give a platform to more artists.
Jay Moran
Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Jay joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in 2008 and has been local host for NPR's "Morning Edition" ever since. In June, 2022, he was named one of the co-hosts of WBFO's "Buffalo, What's Next."

A graduate of St. Mary's of the Lake School, St. Francis High School and Buffalo State College, Jay has worked most of his professional career in Buffalo. Outside of public media, he continues in longstanding roles as the public address announcer for the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League and as play-by-play voice of Canisius College basketball.
