Photographer brings work and passion to his Allen Street gallery

Teo David says he loves telling stories through photography and he wants to help others do the same at his WWTS Photography and Gallery on Allen St. He calls himself a street photographer who looks to document history, with interests ranging from Black Lives Matter protests in Buffalo to this week's solar eclipse.

Born in the Bronx, Teo David was schooled in his parents Honduran culture and he speaks Spanish fluently which has helped him connect with the local Latino community. As a small business, he's ready to offer a wide variety of services, but his gallery's mission is to give a platform to more artists.