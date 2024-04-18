Earth Day celebrations begin this weekend with clean-up efforts on the Canalway Trail

Volunteer groups will be on the Canalway Trail at several locations in the Buffalo area this weekend, cleaning up debris and litter left from this past winter and raking and removing small, downed tree limbs and branches.

More than 190+ Canal Clean Sweep events are scheduled from April 19-21, 2024 across the 524-mile Canal system and 400-mile Canalway Trail, with over 1,800 registered volunteers statewide.

Canal Clean Sweep coincides with New York’s annual Earth Day celebrations, providing opportunities for thousands of residents to give back to their local communities and to show pride in one of New York’s most iconic cultural and recreational resources: the Canalway Trail System.

NYCM Trail Clean-Up

Friday, April 19, 2024

9 AM - 1 PM

The Pavillion in LaSalle Park at 1 Porter Avenue in Buffalo, NY.

Keep Our Neighborhood “Ship Shape”

Saturday, April 20, 2024

9 AM - 11 AM

Buffalo Naval Park in the Hangar Building - 1 Naval Park Cove, Buffalo, NY 14202. Parking is available at 20 Wilkeson Way and admission passes to the museum and ships for participating volunteers.

Canal Clean Up at Mayor’s Park

Saturday, April 20, 2024

9 AM - Noon

987 Sweeney Street, North Tonawanda NY. Enter Mayor’s Park and continue down to the entrance of the Pavilion to meet with the rest of the group. Refreshments and lunch will be provided to all volunteers. Clean-up materials for those who don’t bring rakes, gloves, and cleaning supplies will be provided.

2024 Gateway Harbor Clean Up

Saturday, April 20, 2024

9 AM - 11:30 AM

Located next to 5 Main Street, under the Canal St. sign at the top of Gateway Harbor Park.

Campus Niagara Cycle Track Clean-Up

Sunday, April 21, 2024

11 AM - 2 PM

Campus WheelWorks bike shop. Parking is available on the street, or in the adjacent gravel parking lot.