Where to experience the Solar Eclipse in Western New York and Southern Ontario
Solar Eclipse is happening on April 8. Here's a list of places and events where you can view the eclipse:
Western New York:
- Flyby Night at Chautauqua County-Jamestown Airport | April 7th & 8th | 7 am
- Attendees will have ample time to revel in the celestial wonders and engaging activities; including dozens of vendors, adding to the lively and bustling atmosphere at the airport, into the evening.
- Eclipse Party Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel | April 8th | 1-4 pm
- Attendees will receive ISO-certified Eclipse Viewing Glasses, Snacks, and Beverage Sampling. Attendees will have access to the track apron for Eclipse Viewing for the 3-minute, 43-second Eclipse.
- Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field | April 8th | 12 pm
- The centerline eclipse is set to run through the centerfield of Sahlen Field. The first 2,000 fans will be provided a free pair of eclipse viewing glasses and four NASA scientists will be on hand to educate and inform. Tickets can be picked up at the Sahlen Field box office.
- Eclipse Weekend Street Festival on Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls, NY| April 6-8th
- Celebrate the total solar eclipse all weekend on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls, NY. The festival will include live music, food and drink vendors, fireworks, backyard board games, and more.
- Solar Eclipse Party at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, Buffalo, NY | April 8th | 2-5 pm
- In Parking Lot 4 and Valet Portico, experience live entertainment, a cash bar, food, and outdoor games—event for individuals ages 21 and up. Complimentary Commemorative Eclipse T-shirts & Viewing Glasses will be available while supplies last.
- Eclipse Fest at Buffalo State University | April 8th | 1-5 pm
- Experience the Great North American Eclipse at this excitement-filled event. Enjoy food trucks, entertainment, eclipse-related activities, and eclipse swag, guided by Buffalo State experts. Tickets are available at planetarium.buffalostate.edu
- Solar Eclipse at Terminal B @ The Outer Harbor | April 8th
- The event includes: free eclipse viewing sunglasses; a kid's Activity Zone includes a make-your-own pin-hole viewer, chalk art zone, face painting, and a bounce house; live DJ's playing from 1-3 pm. Register at the Outer Harbor website.
- Explore & More
- Explore & More will be open to the public from 9:30am-1 pm with members-only time from 9-9:30 am. There will be an exclusive family-friendly eclipse viewing party from 2-5 pm. Separate admission is required and limited tickets are available here.
- Eclipse over Elmwood @ Richardson Olmstead Campus | April 8th | 12-5 pm
- The event is completely free and there will be food trucks, drinks, vendors, and more. RSVP here.
- #SeeThe716 Eclipse @ Highmark Stadium | April 8th | 1-4 pm
- Tickets are $25 per person (2 & under are free) and include parking, live music by Breakaway, viewing glasses, access to the field and seats, appearances by Billy Buffalo and Seymour Clear Lee, basket raffles, and more! A portion of the proceeds go to Kelly for Kids. Find tickets here.
- Eclipse Extravaganza at Kelkenberg Farm | April 8th | 11-6 pm
- Immerse in barnyard fun, then enjoy unobstructed views of the eclipse on the farm and in the fields. Tickets are available here.
- Places in Cattaraugus County to view the Eclipse
- Places in Wyoming County
Southern Ontario:
- Southwestern Ontario
- Pelee Island
- Kingsville
- Leamington
- Elgin and Norfolk Counties
- Niagara Falls and Fort Erie
- NASA and Canadian Space Agency (CSA) scientists will give talks at Niagara Parks Power Station and Old Fort Erie. In addition, budding astronomers will want to visit the Astronomy in Action mobile planetarium at the Niagara Parks Power Station. Interactive workshops and activities for kids will be offered at Table Rock Centre as well as hands-on activities related to STEM learning at the Butterfly Conservatory.
- Hamilton
- Toronto
- The Toronto Region Conservation Area provides information on where to view the eclipse near Toronto.
- Southeastern Ontario
- Belleville
- Kingston
- Cornwall