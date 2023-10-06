Push made to keep companies climate-conscious with legislation

Local politicians and climate advocates have joined hands in support of the New York Climate Superfund Act, which currently is making its way through the state legislature.

Companies with a history relating to the increase of greenhouse gases would be required to take on a portion of the cost for “infrastructure investments to adapt to climate change,” according to the bill.

The bill would be an important step but would only apply to past pollution from companies, Susan Woods of the Interfaith Climate Justice Community said.

“This assessment fee is on past pollution, not what they're currently doing, it's what they have done. And so, it's not part of the current cost of production. And one really important factor, how much each company pays in the Superfund assessment depends on the extent to which that company’s activity has contributed to past fossil fuel pollution.”

The Climate Superfund Act passed the state senate last year.

Assemblyman Pat Burke, D-West Seneca, pledged to be among the legislation’s sponsors within the state assembly.

Last year’s winter storms demonstrate why the climate act should be a priority, said Lynda Schneekloth from the Western New York Environmental Alliance, especially if there again is the potential danger for necessities, like the city’s water treatment plant, to shut down.

“Can you imagine not being able to get water when you turn the tap, not being able to get rid of the waste that's in your house and the toilets, that's what could possibly happen,” she said. “Just imagine if that happened in the wintertime, when it was freezing cold and electricity was sporadic anyway. So, we need absolutely need to take care of this infrastructure.”

If the legislation passes, how much “historical polluters” pay toward the climate change adaptation program would be proportional to how much pollution they contributed, so not every company would pay the same amount. These funds could be used for infrastructure needs ranging from drainage system upgrades to “energy-efficient cooling systems in public and private buildings,” according to the bill.