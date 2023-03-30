Reports of swatting incidents in multiple schools in WNY

According to New York State Police, they are aware of swatting incidents that have occurred across the state, in which a caller states that there is an active shooter in a school. All of the reports are unfounded. They are working alongside federal and local partners to investigate the threats.

The State Police is aware of swatting incidents that have occurred across the state, in which a caller states that there is an active shooter in a school. All of the reports are unfounded. We are working alongside our federal & local partners to investigate the threats. pic.twitter.com/cr4lPfGAFD — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) March 30, 2023

Lockport Police report that they are investigating an incident at Lockport High School.

"Lockport Police with the assistance of other agencies are investigating an incident taking place at the Lockport High School, 250 Lincoln Ave. At this time we have no further information, however, we will attempt to provide updates when they become available."

No other details have been provided at this time.

Police were also called to South Park High School for a report of a threat. The school was put in a 'shelter in place', officers and K-9's searched the school grounds and classrooms but did not find any weapons in the school and believe the call was a hoax.

Albany Police Department says that they’ve received reports of an active shooter at Albany High School. Police advise the reports are completely unfounded and that all students and staff are safe.

Reports of an active shooter at Albany High School are completely unfounded. All students and staff at the school are safe. There have been several swatting phone calls made across the Capital Region and state and we’re investigating. pic.twitter.com/3dtN92d4NI — Steve Smith (@APDSmith) March 30, 2023

